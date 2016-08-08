BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Horizon Pharma Plc :
* Horizon Pharma Plc announces second-quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.025 billion to $1.05 billion
* Q2 sales $257.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $234.9 million
* Qtrly earnings per share - diluted $0.09
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted $0.62
* Confirms full-year 2016 net sales guidance of $1.025 to $1.050 bln and full-year 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $495 to $510 mln
Jan 30 Arconic Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld "has the unanimous support" of its board, responding to a report of pressure from some of the Alcoa Corp spinoff's biggest shareholders for a leadership change.
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT