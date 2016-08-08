BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Tyson Foods Inc :
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 1 percent
* Tyson's third quarter earnings surge 51% due to strong performance across all segments of business
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $4.47 to $4.57
* Sees FY 2016 sales $37 billion
* Qtrly EPS of $1.25
* Qtrly adjusted EPS of $1.21
* In fiscal 2017, expect domestic protein production (chicken, beef, pork and turkey) to increase approximately 2-3% from fiscal 2016 levels
* For 2016 beef segment's operating margin will be in its normalized range of 1.5-3.0% and toward upper end of range in fiscal 2017
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $9.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $37.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly sales $9.40 billion versus $10.07 billion
* Expect capital expenditures to approximate $725 million for fiscal 2016 and expect an increase in capital expenditures in fiscal 2017
* Sees sales will approximate $37 billion in fiscal 2016
* Tyson Foods Inc says for fiscal 2017, chicken segment's operating margin should remain similar to fiscal 2016 results
* For FY 2017, expect sales to increase 1% as we grow sales volume, partially offset by impact of lower beef, pork and chicken prices
* Tyson Foods Inc says capital expenditures to approximate $725 million for fiscal 2016 and expect an increase in capital expenditures in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Arconic Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld "has the unanimous support" of its board, responding to a report of pressure from some of the Alcoa Corp spinoff's biggest shareholders for a leadership change.
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT