BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Aug 8 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc :
* Fairchild reports results for the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.13
* Q2 sales $350 million versus I/B/E/S view $338.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Has discontinued its practice of providing detailed forward guidance, conducting earnings conference call to discuss results. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Arconic Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld "has the unanimous support" of its board, responding to a report of pressure from some of the Alcoa Corp spinoff's biggest shareholders for a leadership change.
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT