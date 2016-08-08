Aug 8 Scansource Announces Agreement To Acquire
Intelisys, Industry
* Leading technology services distributor
* Scansource and Intelisys will continue to operate as
independent companies
* For first full year after closing, Intelisys' net revenues
estimated to total over $34 million with 45% to 50% estimated
EBITDA margin
* Deal for $83.6 million
* Acquisition is expected to close in quarter ending
september 30, 2016
* Deal includes earn-out payments based on EBITDA over next
four years
* Expects Q4 fiscal year 2016 net sales to be approximately
$880 million to $885 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: