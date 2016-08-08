BRIEF-IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS OF $0.75 PER SHARE
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT
Aug 8 MEI Pharma Inc
* Helsinn Group and Mei Pharma enter strategic agreement for the development and commercialization of pracinostat for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic diseases
* To receive $20 million in near-term cash payments, plus up to $444 million in potential milestone payments as well as royalties on future sales
* Helsinn, co to collaborate to explore optimal dosing regimen of pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for treatment of high-risk mds
* Agreement enables Helsinn to expand into oncology therapeutics with new phase iii-ready asset Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payments solutions firm, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates after costs and expenses rose faster than revenue and transaction volumes faltered in the face of the country's harshest recession on record.
* STANLEY FURNITURE COMPANY INC - BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING BOARD BACK TO SIX DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AT 2017 ANNUAL MEETING - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2johjNJ Further company coverage: