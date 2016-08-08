BRIEF-IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS OF $0.75 PER SHARE
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT
Aug 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces changes to executive management team
* Anne Whitaker will also serve as EVP and company group chairman, leading our branded pharmaceuticals businesses
* Tom Appio will be promoted to evp and company group chairman, and will lead all of Valeant's markets outside United States And Canada
* Scott hirsch joins Valeant as senior vice president, business strategy and communications
* Christina Ackermann named executive vice president and general counsel
* Ari Kellen will serve as evp and company group chairman, and will lead Bausch & Lomb Business. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payments solutions firm, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates after costs and expenses rose faster than revenue and transaction volumes faltered in the face of the country's harshest recession on record.
* STANLEY FURNITURE COMPANY INC - BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING BOARD BACK TO SIX DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AT 2017 ANNUAL MEETING - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2johjNJ Further company coverage: