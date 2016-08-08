Aug 8 Pesquera Exalmar SAA

* Pesquera Exalmar announces extension of expiration date and amendment of tender offer and consent solicitation for its 7.375 pct senior notes due 2020

* Tender offer and consent solicitation have been extended until 11:59 p.m., New York City Time, on August 19, 2016