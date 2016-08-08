BRIEF-IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS OF $0.75 PER SHARE
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT
Aug 8 Check Cap Ltd
* Check Cap Ltd Announces $5.9 million financing
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to advance ongoing clinical development of its colorectal cancer screening system
* Agreement is comprised of 643,614 ordinary shares, at $1.90 per share and 2.5 million pre-funded warrants at $1.85 per warrant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payments solutions firm, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates after costs and expenses rose faster than revenue and transaction volumes faltered in the face of the country's harshest recession on record.
* STANLEY FURNITURE COMPANY INC - BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING BOARD BACK TO SIX DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AT 2017 ANNUAL MEETING - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2johjNJ Further company coverage: