Aug 8 CAI International Inc

* CAI International, inc. Reports results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 revenue $71.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $69.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S