Aug 8 Invitae Corp :

* Invitae announces second quarter 2016 financial results, secures contract with a national payer and expands its network of regional private payers

* Q2 revenue $5.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.2 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.77

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S