Aug 8 WebMD Health Corp

* WebMD reports strong second quarter revenue and earnings growth

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 revenue $168 million to $171 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.78 to $1.90

* Q2 revenue $167.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $165.4 million

* WebMD Health Corp says webMD reaffirmed 2016 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance that it provided on May 4, 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.84, revenue view $703.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $168.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S