Aug 8 US Auto Parts Network Inc

* U.S. Auto Parts reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales rose 2 percent to $78 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Continues to expect 2016 net sales to be up low to mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2015

* US Auto Parts Network Inc sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA to range between $13.0 and $15.0 million