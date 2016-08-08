BRIEF-Polarityte files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock
* Files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMyXcM Further company coverage:
Aug 8 US Auto Parts Network Inc
* U.S. Auto Parts reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales rose 2 percent to $78 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.03
* Continues to expect 2016 net sales to be up low to mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2015
* US Auto Parts Network Inc sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA to range between $13.0 and $15.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMyXcM Further company coverage:
* IS UNDERTAKING A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR AN AGGREGATE OF $2.6 MILLION FOR 8.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES
* Softbank Group weighing an investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jOK3LS