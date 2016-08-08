BRIEF-Polarityte files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock
* Files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMyXcM Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Vivint Solar Inc
* Vivint Solar announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue rose 116 percent to $34.9 million
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.49
* Q2 revenue view $25 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MW booked of approximately 74 mws for quarter, approximately flat year-over-year.
* Installations were 8,641 for quarter, down 7 pct year-over-year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IS UNDERTAKING A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR AN AGGREGATE OF $2.6 MILLION FOR 8.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES
* Softbank Group weighing an investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jOK3LS