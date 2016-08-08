BRIEF-Polarityte files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock
* Files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMyXcM Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Davita Healthcare Partners Inc
* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc 2nd quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.26 including items
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.01 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Updating operating income guidance for kidney care for 2016 to be in range of $1.675 billion to $1.725 billion
* Updating adjusted consolidated operating income guidance for 2016 to be in range of $1.785 billion to $1.875 billion
* Total U.S. dialysis treatments for Q2 2016 6,745,610, or 86,482 treatments per day,reprenting/day increase of 4.4 pct over Q2 of 2015
* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc says updating consolidated operating cash flow for 2016 to be in range of $1.600 billion to $1.750 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IS UNDERTAKING A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR AN AGGREGATE OF $2.6 MILLION FOR 8.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES
* Softbank Group weighing an investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jOK3LS