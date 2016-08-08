Aug 8 Lendingclub Corp
* Lending club reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.21
* Q2 revenue $102.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $100.5
million
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.09
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $95 million to $105 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Loan originations in Q2 of 2016 were $1.96 billion,
compared to $1.91 billion in same period last year
* Q2 loan originations growth of 2 percent
* Efforts to reengage investors are working, with fifteen of
top twenty largest investors back on platform today
* Results for Q2 negatively affected by a goodwill
impairment charge of $35.4 million related to 2014 acquisition
of springstone
* June total originations reach $2 billion in Q2
* Re-Established guidance for Q3
* Q3 revenue view $106.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA loss in range of $15 million to
$30 million
