Aug 8 Terravia Holdings Inc :

* Terravia appoints veteran food and CPG executive as new CEO

* Says current co-founder, chairman and CEO Jonathan Wolfson will continue to serve as CEO until August 22

* Says Wolfson will assume role of executive chairman

* Says Apu Mody has been appointed CEO and a member of board of directors, effective on or about August 22