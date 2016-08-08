BRIEF-Polarityte files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock
* Files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock - sec filing
Aug 8 Kite Pharma Inc
* Q2 loss per share $1.31
* Kite pharma reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.91 excluding items
* Q2 revenue $4.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $4.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* IS UNDERTAKING A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR AN AGGREGATE OF $2.6 MILLION FOR 8.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES
* Softbank Group weighing an investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ, citing sources