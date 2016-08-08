BRIEF-Polarityte files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock
* Files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock
Aug 8 State National Companies Inc
* State National Companies reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue rose 6 percent to $49 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.24
* Sees 2016 net earned premiums $117 to $127 million for lender services segment
* Qtrly premiums earned were $28.9 million, an increase of 12%
* IS UNDERTAKING A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR AN AGGREGATE OF $2.6 MILLION FOR 8.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES
* Softbank Group weighing an investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ, citing sources