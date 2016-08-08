Aug 8 Agile Therapeutics Inc

* Agile Therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.29

* Says as of june 30, 2016 $59.2 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $34.4 million as of december 31, 2015

* Says cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to meet its operating requirements through end of 2017