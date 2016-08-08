BRIEF-Polarityte files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock
* Files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMyXcM Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Agile Therapeutics Inc
* Agile Therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.29
* Says as of june 30, 2016 $59.2 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $34.4 million as of december 31, 2015
* Says cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to meet its operating requirements through end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMyXcM Further company coverage:
* IS UNDERTAKING A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR AN AGGREGATE OF $2.6 MILLION FOR 8.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES
* Softbank Group weighing an investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jOK3LS