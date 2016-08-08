Aug 8 Gap Inc
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.30 to $0.31
* July sales $1.1 billion versus $1.12 billion
* Gap Inc. Reports july and second quarter sales results
* Q2 sales $3.85 billion versus $3.9 billion
* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $0.58 to $0.59 excluding
items
* On a reported basis, company expects its diluted earnings
per share for q2 of fiscal year 2016 to be in range of $0.30 to
$0.31
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $3.78
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* While performance varied during quarter, co made progress
on streamlining initiatives and continued to see signs of
improvement in larger brands
* Comparable sales for july 2016 were down 4 percent versus
a 3 percent decrease last year
* Comparable sales for Q2 of fiscal year 2016 were down 2
percent versus a 2 percent decrease last year.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: