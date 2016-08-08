Aug 8 Model N Inc Sees Fy Non
* Model N announces third quarter of fiscal year 2016
financial results
* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.11 to $0.13
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.16
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $27.5 million to $28 million
* Q3 revenue $27.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $27.3 million
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.64 to $0.66
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.31
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $106 million to $106.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Gaap net loss per share is expected to be in range of
$0.66 to $0.64
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.64, revenue view $107.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $29.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
