BRIEF-Polarityte files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock
* Files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMyXcM Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Innerworkings Inc
* Innerworkings reports increase in second quarter 2016 revenue and gross profit; reaffirms 2016 guidance
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30 to $0.33
* Q2 revenue $269.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $262.5 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion
* Says reaffirms guidance for 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMyXcM Further company coverage:
* IS UNDERTAKING A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR AN AGGREGATE OF $2.6 MILLION FOR 8.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES
* Softbank Group weighing an investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jOK3LS