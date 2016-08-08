Aug 8 Innerworkings Inc

* Innerworkings reports increase in second quarter 2016 revenue and gross profit; reaffirms 2016 guidance

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30 to $0.33

* Q2 revenue $269.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $262.5 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion

* Says reaffirms guidance for 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S