Aug 8 Hertz Global Holdings Inc :
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41
* Q2 revenue $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.27 billion
* Hertz Global Holdings, reports second quarter 2016
financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.33 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Unanticipated net charges in International RAC negatively
impacted adjusted eps by approximately $0.15 per share in q2
* Hertz Global Holdings Inc says total U.S. RAC revenues
were $1.6 billion in q2 2016, a decrease of 2%, versus same
period last year
* Hertz Global Holdings Inc sees 2016 adjusted corporate
EBITDA $850 to $950 million for "new" hertz global
* Hertz Global Holdings Inc sees full year free cash flow
$500 to $600 million for "new" Hertz Global
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Second quarter 2016 results include $20 million of
unanticipated net charges in International RAC
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.75 to $3.50
for "new" Hertz Global
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: