Aug 8 Atlantic Power Corp
* Atlantic power corporation releases second quarter 2016
results
* Have approximately $40 million of cash available for
further debt and equity repurchases and internal or external
growth investments
* Expect to repay another $42 million debt in second half of
year
* Expects to incur maintenance expense in 2016 of
approximately $45 million.
* In late july morris project began a six-week maintenance
outage that coincides with a scheduled turnaround at customer's
facility
* Impact of higher maintenance expense, lost margin during
extended outage expected to be about $9 million on project
adjusted ebitda in q3
* Says guidance for 2016 project adjusted ebitda is $200 to
$220 million, which is unchanged
* Says not provided guidance for project income or net
income because of difficulty of making accurate forecasts
* Says expects to have capital expenditures of approximately
$8 million in 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Morris project outage is expected to be completed by end
of august
