BRIEF-Landmark Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.53
* Landmark Bancorp Inc - net interest income was $6.5 million for quarter ended December 31, 2016, a decrease of $50,000, or 0.8%, from Q4 of 2015
Aug 8 Iamgold Corp
* Iamgold announces $200 million bought deal financing
* Plans to use net proceeds of offering to cut indebtedness, and to fund future growth
* Underwriters agreed to purchase 38.9 million common shares of company at a price of $5.15 per common share
* To use net proceeds of offering to strengthen its balance sheet, by reducing indebtedness, and to fund future growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Landmark Bancorp Inc - net interest income was $6.5 million for quarter ended December 31, 2016, a decrease of $50,000, or 0.8%, from Q4 of 2015
* Ecor1 Capital LLC reports 8.3 percent passive stake in Atyr Pharma Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kkPDsu) Further company coverage:
* Stanley Furniture appoints Steven A. Hale II to board of directors