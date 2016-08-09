BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market's board approved amendments to company's bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC Filing
* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc- On Jan 30 board approved amendments to company's bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC Filing
Aug 8 Air Lease Corp
* Air Lease Corporation announces pricing of public offering of $750 million of 3.00% unsecured senior notes due 2023
* Notes will mature on September 15, 2023 and will bear interest at a rate of 3.00% per annum
* Dime Community Bancshares Inc- on Jan 26 board adopted amendment to bylaws reducing maximum number of directors from 11 to 10 - SEC filing
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces restatement of prior period financial statements