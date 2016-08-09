Aug 9 SM Energy Co

* SM Energy prices upsized $150,000,000 public offering of senior convertible notes due 2021

* Offering was upsized from previously announced offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of notes

* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.50% per annum

* Priced an upsized offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.50% senior unsecured convertible notes due 2021

* Notes will be issued at par