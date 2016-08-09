BRIEF-Cabot CEO FY 2016 total compensation was $3.33 million
* CEO Sean Keohane's FY 2016 total compensation was $3.33 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kNijaB) Further company coverage:
Aug 9 SM Energy Co
* SM Energy prices upsized $150,000,000 public offering of senior convertible notes due 2021
* Offering was upsized from previously announced offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of notes
* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.50% per annum
* Priced an upsized offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.50% senior unsecured convertible notes due 2021
* Notes will be issued at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entergy Corp - approved an amendment and restatement of company's bylaws
* Announces exchange offer for remaining 7.00 pct senior notes due 2021