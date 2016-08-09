BRIEF-Cabot CEO FY 2016 total compensation was $3.33 million
* CEO Sean Keohane's FY 2016 total compensation was $3.33 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kNijaB) Further company coverage:
Aug 9 Sm Energy Co
* SM Energy announces pricing of upsized common stock offering
* Priced upsized underwritten public offering of 16 million shares of common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $480 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entergy Corp - approved an amendment and restatement of company's bylaws
* Announces exchange offer for remaining 7.00 pct senior notes due 2021