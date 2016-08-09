Aug 9 Monster Worldwide Inc
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.02 from continuing
operations
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.40 from continuing operations
* Monster worldwide reports second quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $150.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $156.6
million
* Monster cancels Q2 conference call in light of transaction
announcement
* Monster has also suspended any prior guidance provided as
a result of transaction announcement
* Monster announces agreement to be acquired by Randstad
