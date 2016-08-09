BRIEF-ADM says agreement for sale of Crop Risk Services business to Validus
* Archer Daniels Midland Co - expects to record a book gain upon deal closing
New Residential Investment Corp
* New Residential And Walter Investment announce mortgage servicing rights purchase agreement and subservicing agreement
* Deal for $231 million
* Entered agreement for purchase, sale of almost all assets of Walter Capital opportunity, units, some related assets owned by Walter
* Walter deal represents about $37 billion upb of MSRS for a purchase price of approximately $283 million
* Assuming completion of both transactions with Walter and WCO, total purchase price is expected to be about $514 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said on Monday it terminated its contracts with Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, its biggest customer, after disagreements over proposed changes that required "significant economic concessions."