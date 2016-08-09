Aug 9 Univar Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Univar reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 sales $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.23 billion

* Univar Inc expects second half adjusted EBITDA to be slightly below adjusted EBITDA reported in first half of 2016

* Anticipates negative impacts from foreign currency translation related to post-Brexit exchange rates in second half of 2016

* Full-Year adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $550 million and $565 million