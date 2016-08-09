Aug 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
:
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016
financial results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $9.9 billion to $10.1 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.88
* "we have taken steps to streamline our portfolio in Q2"
* Entered into a definitive agreement to divest all north
american commercialization rights to Ruconest to Pharming Group
N.V.
* Sold, or agreed to sell, brodalumab EU rights, synergetics
USA OEM business, and Ruconest for a total combined upfront
payment of $181 million
* Pharming will also pay valeant certain sales-based
milestone payments of up to $65 million
* Brodalumab EU rights,synergetics USA OEM business,Ruconest
deal includes additional consideration up to $329 million for
approval,sales milestones
* Total revenues decreased 11% to $2.42 billion in Q2 of
2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $2.45
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals international inc qtrly adjusted
earnings per share $1.40
* Company is reconfirming its full year 2016 guidance
* Announcing new strategic direction for Valeant, which will
involve reorganizing our company and reporting segments
* Pharming will pay valeant aggregate consideration of up to
$125 million, including an upfront fee of $60 million payable
upon closing
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.53, revenue view $10.00
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
