Aug 9 Snyder's-Lance Inc :
* Lance, inc. Reports results for second quarter of fiscal
2016
* Q2 revenue $609.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $617.5
million
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.28 to $0.31 excluding
items
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 net revenue of $2,290 million to $2,330 million
* Narrows full-year 2016 eps and adjusted ebitda outlook to
reflect execution of margin expansion initiatives
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda of $313 million to $325 million
* Lance - for q3 of fiscal 2016, company expects earnings
per diluted share, excluding special items, to be in range of
$0.28 to $0.31.
* For full-year of fiscal 2016, company now expects earnings
per diluted share to be in range of $1.22 to $1.30
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $2.31
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
