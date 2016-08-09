Aug 9 Nrg Yield Inc :
* NRG Yield, Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial
results
* Qtrly total operating revenues $258 million versus $235
million
* NRG Yield Inc qtrly earnings per weighted average class a
common share $0.29
* Amended to residential solar partnership does not impact
nrg yield's 2016 financial guidance or ability to pay dividend
* On aug 8, co entered definitive agreement with nrg to
acquire remaining 51.05% interest in cvsr project for $78.5
million in cash consideration
* Acquisition of remaining 51.05% interest in cvsr project
to increase adjusted ebitda, cafd on annual basis by $40 million
and $5 million, respectively
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $270.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirming 2016 financial guidance
* Increasing quarterly dividend by 4.3% and reaffirming 15%
annualized dividend per share growth through 2018
* On august 5, amended residential solar partnership to
reduce co's total capital commitment from $100 million to $60
million
* Definitive agreement with NRG includes assumed
non-recourse project level debt of $496 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.98, revenue view $1.02
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
