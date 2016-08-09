Aug 9 Nrg Yield Inc :

* NRG Yield, Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly total operating revenues $258 million versus $235 million

* NRG Yield Inc qtrly earnings per weighted average class a common share $0.29

* Amended to residential solar partnership does not impact nrg yield's 2016 financial guidance or ability to pay dividend

* On aug 8, co entered definitive agreement with nrg to acquire remaining 51.05% interest in cvsr project for $78.5 million in cash consideration

* Acquisition of remaining 51.05% interest in cvsr project to increase adjusted ebitda, cafd on annual basis by $40 million and $5 million, respectively

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $270.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirming 2016 financial guidance

* Increasing quarterly dividend by 4.3% and reaffirming 15% annualized dividend per share growth through 2018

* On august 5, amended residential solar partnership to reduce co's total capital commitment from $100 million to $60 million

* Definitive agreement with NRG includes assumed non-recourse project level debt of $496 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.98, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: