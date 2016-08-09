Aug 9 Foresight Energy Lp
* Foresight Energy LP announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.21
* Qtrly production of 4.9 million tons
* Qtrly sales volumes of 5.1 million tons
* Qtrly total revenues $226 million versus $251.2 million
* Coal sales totaled $224.1 million during Q2 2016, a
decrease of $25.8 million from prior year Q2
* Co's Q2 results impacted by $10.8 million in losses on
commodity derivative contracts,$5.9 million of debt
restructuring,$4.3 million in interest charges
* Qtrly coal sales of $224.1 million
* Taken steps of altering production schedules in an effort
to more closely match production with market demand
* Foresight's Q2 coal sales volumes significantly impacted
by lower international shipments as seaborne markets remained
challenging
* Q2 revenue view $201.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
