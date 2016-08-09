Aug 9 Foresight Energy Lp

* Foresight Energy LP announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.21

* Qtrly production of 4.9 million tons

* Qtrly sales volumes of 5.1 million tons

* Qtrly total revenues $226 million versus $251.2 million

* Coal sales totaled $224.1 million during Q2 2016, a decrease of $25.8 million from prior year Q2

* Co's Q2 results impacted by $10.8 million in losses on commodity derivative contracts,$5.9 million of debt restructuring,$4.3 million in interest charges

* Qtrly coal sales of $224.1 million

* Taken steps of altering production schedules in an effort to more closely match production with market demand

* Foresight's Q2 coal sales volumes significantly impacted by lower international shipments as seaborne markets remained challenging

* Q2 revenue view $201.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S