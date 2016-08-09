Aug 9 Virtusa Corp
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26 to $0.30
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.61 to $0.75
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $850 million to $870 million
* Virtusa announces first quarter 2017 consolidated
financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $205.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $203.8
million
* Sees q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.01 to $0.05
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $206.5 million to $211.5 million
* Integration of polaris consulting & services, ltd. Remains
on track.
* Revised fiscal 2017 guidance reflects isolated delays in
decision making and new project starts across our insurance,
telecom and banking clients
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: