Aug 9 Harvest Natural Resources Inc :
* Harvest natural resources announces 2016 second quarter
results
* Q2 loss per share $0.25
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Will also continue to seek opportunities to sell its Gabon
assets
* To extent company has not sold Gabon assets, harvest
intends to operate and develop those assets in ordinary course
of business
* 2016 Petrodelta capital expenditures are expected to be
approximately $110 million
* Petrodelta's production target for 2016 is projected to be
approximately 40,451 BOPD
* Company is considering options to develop, sell or
farm-down Dussafu PSC
