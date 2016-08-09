Aug 9 Coach Inc

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $1.15 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.17 billion

* Coach, inc. Reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results; drives growth across key financial metrics

* Q4 earnings per share $0.29

* Qtrly total north american coach brand sales increased 9% on both a reported and constant currency basis to $606 million

* Inventories as of july 2 was $459.2 million

* Sees fiscal 2017 revenue rise by low-to-mid single digits, including expected benefit from foreign currency of approximately 100-150 basis points

* Net sales for coach brand totaled $1.07 billion for fourth fiscal quarter, an increase of 11% on a reported and constant currency basis

* Expects revenues for fiscal 2017 to increase by low-to-mid single digits

* Qtrly international coach brand sales rose 15% to $450 million on reported basis from $392 million last year, 13% on a constant currency basis

* Initiating an operating margin forecast for coach, inc. Of between 18.5-19.0% for fiscal 2017

* Qtrly greater china sales increased 5% in dollars on a 13-week basis

* Total north american comparable store sales increased 2% on a 13-week versus 13-week basis

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $4.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.20, revenue view $4.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S