Aug 9 Wayfair Inc

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wayfair announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.43

* Q2 revenue $786.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $782.4 million

* Wayfair Inc says number of active customers in direct retail business reached 6.7 million as of June 30, 2016, an increase of 65.0% year over year