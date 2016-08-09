BRIEF-Principal Financial Group reports Q4 operating earnings per share $1.27
* Principal announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Aug 9 PPL Corp
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.25
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations
* Reports second-quarter earnings
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.71
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.43 to $2.63
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.56
* Reaffirms 2016 earnings guidance
* Declines in exchange rate since June 23 vote drove ppl's existing foreign currency hedges to be about $450 million in money
* Company recently settled its 2017 and 2018 foreign currency hedges, capturing approximately $310 million in value
* Remaining 2016 foreign currency exposure for U.K. regulated segment is 87 percent hedged at an average rate of $1.60 per pound
* Now targeting dividend growth of about 4 percent annually through end of decade
* Growth plans include investing more than $15 billion in infrastructure improvements from 2016 through 2020
* Company has updated its earnings projection from prior long-term forecast to reflect current market conditions and currency impacts of U.K. Vote
* Qtrly operating revenue $1,785 million versus $1,781 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Forex gains, in addition to higher than expected gains on remaining 2016 hedges, will offset lower expected cash repatriation amounts from U.K.
* "Looking beyond 2016, ppl said fundamentals of business remain strong and intact despite june 23 U.K. vote to withdraw from European Union" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Bank reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $1.8 million, an increase of 163 pct from 2015
* ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS