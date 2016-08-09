Aug 9 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc
* Broadridge reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.45
* Q4 earnings per share $1.40
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue rose 5 percent to $975 million
* Sees full-year 2017 total revenue growth in range of 43
percent to 45 percent
* Sees full-year 2017 diluted earnings per share growth in
range of 9 percent to 14 percent
* Sees full-year 2017 free cash flows in range of $350
million to $400 million
* Sees full-year 2017 adjusted operating income margin of
about 15 percent
* Full-year 2017 earnings per share view $3.17, revenue view
$3.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full-year 2017 recurring fee revenue growth in range
of 29 percent to 31 percent
* Sees full-year 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share
growth in range of 12 percent to 17 percent
