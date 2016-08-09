BRIEF-Principal Financial Group reports Q4 operating earnings per share $1.27
* Principal announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Aug 9 Impax Laboratories Inc
* Impax reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Q2 revenue $173 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.57 to $1.70
* Q2 revenue view $223.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $40 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted gross margins as a percent of total revenue are expected to be in low 50% range
* Sees FY 2016 total company revenues of approximately $900 million to $940 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.77, revenue view $994.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Principal announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* First Bank reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $1.8 million, an increase of 163 pct from 2015
* ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS