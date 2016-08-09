Aug 9 Synalloy Corp :

* Q2 sales $34.9 million

* Lowered expectations for full year 2016

* Q2 loss per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Now projecting full year 2016 net loss from continuing operations of $2.4 million, which will equate to adjusted ebitda of about $11 million