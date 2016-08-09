BRIEF-Principal Financial Group reports Q4 operating earnings per share $1.27
* Principal announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
* Kandi technologies reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Kandi technologies group inc says q2 2016 revenue increased 15.1% yoy to $55.2 million
* Kandi Technologies Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Principal announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* First Bank reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $1.8 million, an increase of 163 pct from 2015
* ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS