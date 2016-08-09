Aug 9 Lgi Homes Inc
* LGI Homes Inc reports record setting second quarter and
YTD 2016 results and increases EPS guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $0.96
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $222.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.5
million
* Q2 home sales revenues increased 40.2 percent to $222.7
million
* Raises full-year 2016 earnings per share view to $3.20 to
$3.70
* Sees 2016 gross margin as a percentage of home sales
revenues in range of 25.2 percent and 27.2 percent
* Sees 2016 adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage
of home sales revenues in range of 26.5 percent and 28.5 percent
* Believes it will have between 62 and 67 active selling
communities at end of 2016, close between 4,000 and 4,300 homes
in 2016
* Believes average home sales price in 2016 will be between
$195,000 and $205,000
