Aug 9 Lgi Homes Inc

* LGI Homes Inc reports record setting second quarter and YTD 2016 results and increases EPS guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.96

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $222.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.5 million

* Q2 home sales revenues increased 40.2 percent to $222.7 million

* Raises full-year 2016 earnings per share view to $3.20 to $3.70

* Sees 2016 gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues in range of 25.2 percent and 27.2 percent

* Sees 2016 adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues in range of 26.5 percent and 28.5 percent

* Believes it will have between 62 and 67 active selling communities at end of 2016, close between 4,000 and 4,300 homes in 2016

* Believes average home sales price in 2016 will be between $195,000 and $205,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: