BRIEF-Principal Financial Group reports Q4 operating earnings per share $1.27
* Principal announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Aug 9 Alliqua Biomedical Inc :
* Alliqua Biomedical, Inc. Reports second quarter and six months fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.18
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $5.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $5.4 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $20 million to $22 million
* Alliqua biomedical inc sees fy 2016 total revenue from continuing operations of approximately $18.3 million to $20.3 million
* FY2016 revenue view $21.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Principal announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* First Bank reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $1.8 million, an increase of 163 pct from 2015
* ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS