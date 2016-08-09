Aug 9 Sientra Inc :

* Sientra provides update on manufacturing solution

* Vesta establishing manufacturing capacity for sientra,working with co to finalize supply arrangement for pma-approved breast implants

* Entered into a services agreement with Vesta, a lubrizol lifesciences company

* Anticipates that all project milestones will be achieved for company to submit a pma supplement to fda during q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: