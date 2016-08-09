BRIEF-Principal Financial Group reports Q4 operating earnings per share $1.27
* Principal announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Aug 9 Sientra Inc :
* Sientra provides update on manufacturing solution
* Vesta establishing manufacturing capacity for sientra,working with co to finalize supply arrangement for pma-approved breast implants
* Entered into a services agreement with Vesta, a lubrizol lifesciences company
* Anticipates that all project milestones will be achieved for company to submit a pma supplement to fda during q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Bank reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $1.8 million, an increase of 163 pct from 2015
* ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS