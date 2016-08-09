Aug 9 Ocular Therapeutix Inc :

* Ocular Therapeutix reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q2 loss per share $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says generated $441,000 in revenue during three months ended june 30, 2016 from product sales of resure sealant