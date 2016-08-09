Aug 9 Enzymotec Ltd

* Enzymotec ltd. Reports second quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 to $0.30

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $52 million to $56 million

* For q2 of 2016, net revenues decreased 12.4% to $11.7 million from $13.4 million for q2 of 2015