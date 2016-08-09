BRIEF-Principal Financial Group reports Q4 operating earnings per share $1.27
* Principal announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Aug 9 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc
* Q2 gaap loss per share $8.04
* Pinnacle entertainment reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $573.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net revenues were $566.2 million, a decrease of $15.8 million or 2.7% year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Principal announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* First Bank reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $1.8 million, an increase of 163 pct from 2015
* ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS