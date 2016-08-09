Aug 9 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc

* Q2 gaap loss per share $8.04

* Pinnacle entertainment reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $573.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net revenues were $566.2 million, a decrease of $15.8 million or 2.7% year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: